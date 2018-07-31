Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Believes he will be ready for spring training

Cabrera (biceps), who has been splitting his time between Michigan and Florida since going down for the season in mid-June, said he's optimistic that he'll be ready for the start of spring training, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera has primarily been doing rehab work in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He said the process has been "a little slow," but he remains optimistic that his injury won't force him to miss time in 2019. The 35-year-old had an .843 OPS in 38 games before going down with a torn bicep, and while he's not as formidable a hitter as he once was, Cabrera could still have a little bit left in his bat if he comes back healthy. The veteran certainly figures to come at a steep discount in fantasy drafts next spring.