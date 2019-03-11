Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Blasts another home run
Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Cabrera now has two home runs this spring to go along with a 1.270 OPS. The veteran had his 2018 season cut short due to a ruptured biceps but the early returns in 2019 indicate he could be back to full health, and he could be a nice discount option in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Still getting up to speed•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Cleared ahead of spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Should be ready for spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: May begin baseball activities in December•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Rehabbing in Miami•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...