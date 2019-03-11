Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Blasts another home run

Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Cabrera now has two home runs this spring to go along with a 1.270 OPS. The veteran had his 2018 season cut short due to a ruptured biceps but the early returns in 2019 indicate he could be back to full health, and he could be a nice discount option in fantasy leagues.

