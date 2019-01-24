Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Cleared ahead of spring training
Cabrera (biceps) has been cleared ahead of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera is slated to enter camp fully healthy after appearing in just 38 games last season due to a slew of injuries -- most notably a ruptured biceps that required season-ending surgery in June. Prior to getting hurt, Cabrera hit .299/.395/.448. The veteran slugger should come at a discount as he looks to revert back to his dominant form following a pair of disappointing years.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Should be ready for spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: May begin baseball activities in December•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Rehabbing in Miami•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Believes he will be ready for spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Surgery deemed successful•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...