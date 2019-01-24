Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Cleared ahead of spring training

Cabrera (biceps) has been cleared ahead of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera is slated to enter camp fully healthy after appearing in just 38 games last season due to a slew of injuries -- most notably a ruptured biceps that required season-ending surgery in June. Prior to getting hurt, Cabrera hit .299/.395/.448. The veteran slugger should come at a discount as he looks to revert back to his dominant form following a pair of disappointing years.

