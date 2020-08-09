Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

The Tigers erupted for a five-run first inning and four-run sixth inning off Derek Holland, with Cabrera doing most of his damage in those two frames. The veteran slugger has a .209/.300/.512 slash line with four home runs, six runs and seven RBI through 12 games.