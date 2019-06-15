Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Clubs fourth homer

Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Indians.

Cabrera left the yard in the second inning to cut the deficit to one run, but the Indians would pull away for a 13-4 victory. While Cabrera has been shut down from playing the field in 2019 due to a right knee issue, he showed Friday night that he still has some pop left in his bat.

