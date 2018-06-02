Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects hit in return to lineup
Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return from the 10-day disabled list in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.
The veteran slugger missed the last 27 games with a hamstring injury. He also dealt with a biceps injury this season, so hopefully the extended time off allowed him to get his body right. Cabrera has been locked in when he's been able to play, as he's now carrying a solid .323/.411/.510 slash line across 96 at-bats. The Tigers will likely find him plenty of regular rest days moving forward in an effort to keep him healthy.
