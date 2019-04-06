Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects three hits Saturday
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Royals.
All three hits were singles, but the Tigers and fantasy owners alike won't complain about the veteran stringing together some hits. Cabrera is off to a slow start with a .226 average and .594 OPS with no home runs and just two RBI through 31 at-bats, so maybe this performance will get him going.
