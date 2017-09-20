Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects three hits Tuesday
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
Even with the three hits, Cabrera is still hitting just .249. The 34-year-old has only batted below .300 in a season once in his career, and that was in 2008 when he posted a .292 mark. Cabrera has dealt with a variety of injuries this year, so he could bounce back in 2018 with better health. However, at this stage in his career, it wouldn't be too surprising if Cabrera's overall production continued to decline.
