Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Condition of biceps improving
Cabrera received treatment for bicep spasms Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Cabrera said that he was feeling much better after receiving treatment for the injury that forced him to leave Sunday's game against the Orioles early. Consider him day-to-day for now, although it looks like the 35-year-old will likely be able to avoid an extended absence.
