Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI single and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.

Cabrera sent Willi Castro home on a single in the fourth. Cabrera crossed the plate thanks to an Eric Haase home run and a whild pitch by Jose Leclerc. The veteran has played well lately, with at least one hit in each of his last five games, including three multi-hit games and is now slashing .297/.333/.376