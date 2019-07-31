Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Day off Wednesday

Cabrera is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera is riding a four-game hitting streak after a stretch in which he went 2-for-35 at the plate over nine games. Nick Castellanos will be the designated hitter (unless he gets traded before the game begins), with Brandon Dixon starting in right field.

