Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Day-to-day with back tightness
Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Twins with lower-back tightness and is day-to-day.
He was 1-for-3 before exiting and being replaced at first base by John Hicks. Cabrera has dealt with back, hip and groin tightness already this season, as it appears that age is starting to catch up with him from a physical standpoint. He is hitting .219 with two home runs in 96 at-bats since the All-Star break.
