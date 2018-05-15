Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Dealing with back stiffness

Cabrera (hamstring) is experiencing stiffness while going through his rehab work, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports

Manager Ron Gardenhire insists that the injury won't hold up Cabrera's rehabilitation, but some cautious pessimism is warranted when it comes to the 35-year-old slugger. A return next week is still possible, but Cabrera has been dealing with so many injuries this season -- biceps, hamstring and now back -- that it's hard to trust any timetable at this point.