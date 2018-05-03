Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Dealing with hamstring issue
The Tigers announced that Cabrera (biceps) officially left Thursday's game with a right hamstring strain.
Though Cabrera was visibly hampered by an arm issue, he is also battling a hamstring injury, which will likely be further evaluated by the team in the coming hours. Expect an additional update on the severity of this issue, and the condition of his arm injury, prior to Friday's game.
