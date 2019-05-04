Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Delivers three singles

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

All three hits were singles, which has basically been the story of Cabrera's season so far. The veteran is batting .295 with a .365 on-base percentage, but he's slugging just .366, which would be a career worst. Cabrera can certainly still hit, though the 36-year-old shouldn't be expected to produce the same kind of power numbers that he did when he was younger.