Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Diagnosed with left biceps strain
Cabrera exited Tuesday's game against the Twins with a left biceps strain.
Cabrera suffered the injury on a swing in the third inning. He's currently undergoing an MRI which will lend some clarity on the severity of his strain. A trip to the disabled list is not out of the question at this time.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Suffers apparent arm injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Plays in both games Monday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Starting at DH•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects hit in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Activated for Friday's game•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In line for return Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart