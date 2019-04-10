Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Doubles, drives in one

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Indians.

The double was actually the first extra-base hit of the season for Cabrera, as the 36-year-old is sporting a respectable .263 batting average but just a .680 OPS through 11 games. That OPS would easily be the lowest of Cabrera's illustrious career, but it's a small sample size and it wouldn't be too surprising to see him drive the ball with a bit more authority soon.