Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Doubles twice in loss
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.
Cabrera had half of his team's hits as the Tigers once again looked anemic offensively. The 36-year-old has mostly done his part with a .290 batting average through 42 games, though his lack of power has been troublesome. Cabrera has just one home run so far, and his .361 slugging percentage would be the lowest of his 15-year MLB career.
