Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Downplays hip issue

Cabrera said that he feels fine after being removed from Thursday's game with hip tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The veteran was pulled from Thursday's game after taking a spill on the basepaths. Fortunately, Cabrera does not seem concerned about any lingering effects with his hip heading into the weekend. It's also worth noting that the Tigers have an off day Friday, which will give Cabrera extra time to rest and recover before the club resumes its series with the White Sox on Saturday.