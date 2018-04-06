Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Downplays hip issue
Cabrera said that he feels fine after being removed from Thursday's game with hip tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The veteran was pulled from Thursday's game after taking a spill on the basepaths. Fortunately, Cabrera does not seem concerned about any lingering effects with his hip heading into the weekend. It's also worth noting that the Tigers have an off day Friday, which will give Cabrera extra time to rest and recover before the club resumes its series with the White Sox on Saturday.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with hip tightness•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first home run of season•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two on Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches third spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Opening year hitting third in lineup•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...