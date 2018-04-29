Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in five

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, five RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Cabrera turned back the clock with a vintage performance, taking advantage of a positive matchup against Andrew Cashner. He has started the season strong in every facet beside power, with the problem being that he has just a 19 percent flyball rate. Most importantly, he appears to be healthy and if he continues to make strong contact -- he currently has a 48 percent hard contact rate -- the home runs should come.