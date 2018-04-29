Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in five
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, five RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Orioles.
Cabrera turned back the clock with a vintage performance, taking advantage of a positive matchup against Andrew Cashner. He has started the season strong in every facet beside power, with the problem being that he has just a 19 percent flyball rate. Most importantly, he appears to be healthy and if he continues to make strong contact -- he currently has a 48 percent hard contact rate -- the home runs should come.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leads homer barrage Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...