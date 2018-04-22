Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in run
Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Royals.
Cabrera's resurgent season continued Sunday as he brought his RBI count up to 14 for the year. After owning a .249 batting average and a .728 OPS in 2017, the 35-year-old has lifted those marks to .300 and .855, respectively, over 20 games this season.
