Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in run

Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Royals.

Cabrera's resurgent season continued Sunday as he brought his RBI count up to 14 for the year. After owning a .249 batting average and a .728 OPS in 2017, the 35-year-old has lifted those marks to .300 and .855, respectively, over 20 games this season.