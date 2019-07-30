Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in three against Angels

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI to help the Tigers to a 7-2 win over the Angels on Monday.

It was a throwback performance from the 36-year-old, who cranked a solo home run in the first inning off Jaime Barria and wound up knocking in three of his team's seven runs for the game. It was good to see him go yard, as the one-time superstar has endured a season-long power outage in 2019 that has seen him hit just six long balls and post a meager .373 slugging percentage.