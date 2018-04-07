Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in three Saturday
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.
He drove in the first three Tigers runs with a bases-loaded single in the third inning and a groundout in the fifth. After a disappointing 2017, Cabrera now has eight RBI through his first seven games this season, and his .308/.400/.538 slash line is right in line with his career standards.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in lineup against White Sox•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Downplays hip issue•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with hip tightness•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first home run of season•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two on Opening Day•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...