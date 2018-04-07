Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in three Saturday

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

He drove in the first three Tigers runs with a bases-loaded single in the third inning and a groundout in the fifth. After a disappointing 2017, Cabrera now has eight RBI through his first seven games this season, and his .308/.400/.538 slash line is right in line with his career standards.