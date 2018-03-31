Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two on Opening Day
Cabrera went 2-for-6 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-inning loss to the Pirates.
Batting in his typical No. 3 spot, Cabrera got his season off to a good start. The 34-year-old had the worst statistical season of his career in 2017, but following a strong spring training performance, a rebound could be in store for Cabrera if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches third spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Opening year hitting third in lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Racking up hits this spring•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Feels healthy heading into 2018•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting out of season finale•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...