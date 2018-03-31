Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two on Opening Day

Cabrera went 2-for-6 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-inning loss to the Pirates.

Batting in his typical No. 3 spot, Cabrera got his season off to a good start. The 34-year-old had the worst statistical season of his career in 2017, but following a strong spring training performance, a rebound could be in store for Cabrera if he stays healthy.