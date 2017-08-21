Play

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two Sunday

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Cabrera is having a down year by his standards, but he does have three multi-hit efforts over his last four games. While fantasy owners will be disappointed in his final stats, the veteran slugger could be a difference maker during the stretch run if he returns to his All-Star form.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast