Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two Sunday
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
Cabrera is having a down year by his standards, but he does have three multi-hit efforts over his last four games. While fantasy owners will be disappointed in his final stats, the veteran slugger could be a difference maker during the stretch run if he returns to his All-Star form.
