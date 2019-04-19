Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 9-7 win over the White Sox.

Cabrera ran his hitting streak up to five games as he and Nicholas Castellanos combined to power the Tigers' offense. The veteran is batting a respectable .265 this season, though his power has gone missing, as he has just a .655 OPS and no home runs to date.