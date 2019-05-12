Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Ejected Saturday night

Cabrera was ejected from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins in the bottom of the first inning, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports. He finished 0-for-1.

Cabrera, who started at designated hitter, grounded out to end the top of the first inning, then was tossed from the dugout in the bottom of the frame, presumably for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. It was the 10th ejection of Cabrera's 15-year-career. The veteran is slashing .286/.348/.350 this season with just one home run and 14 RBI through 37 games.