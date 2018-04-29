Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits early with biceps injury
Cabrera departed from Sunday's game against the Orioles in the bottom of the fifth inning with a left biceps spasm.
Cabrera went hitless in two at-bats prior to exiting and was replaced at first base by Niko Goodrum. It wasn't immediately evident that Cabrera was hurting at any point earlier in the contest, so it will be difficult to discern the extent of his setback until team trainers have a chance to formally evaluate him. The Tigers are back on the schedule Monday, kicking off a three-game series with Tampa Bay part of a seven-game slate this week.
