Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with hip tightness

Cabrera was removed from Thursday's game with hip flexor tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cabrera appeared to have suffered the injury when he slipped rounding first base on a single in the first inning. The slugger wound up falling to the ground and was checked out by team trainers before remaining in the game, but he wasn't able to take the field for the bottom of the second. Consider him day-to-day for the time being, though there will likely be a further update on his status following the conclusion of Thursday's game after he's been evaluated in the clubhouse. Fortunately, a scheduled off day comes at the right time, as the Tigers will not play Friday.