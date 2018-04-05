Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with hip tightness
Cabrera was removed from Thursday's game with hip flexor tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cabrera appeared to have suffered the injury when he slipped rounding first base on a single in the first inning. The slugger wound up falling to the ground and was checked out by team trainers before remaining in the game, but he wasn't able to take the field for the bottom of the second. Consider him day-to-day for the time being, though there will likely be a further update on his status following the conclusion of Thursday's game after he's been evaluated in the clubhouse. Fortunately, a scheduled off day comes at the right time, as the Tigers will not play Friday.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first home run of season•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two on Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches third spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Opening year hitting third in lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Racking up hits this spring•
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...