Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with lingering biceps injury

Cabrera was removed from Thursday's game with a left biceps injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera has been dealing with this particular injury since Sunday when he was removed from that game with a left biceps spasm. Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press noted that Cabrera has been bothered by his left arm throughout the course Thursday's outing, repeatedly shaking it during his at-bats. Since it's become apparent that Cabrera is not anywhere close to 100 percent, it seems likely that he will remain on the bench for Friday's game, though he should be considered day-to-day at the moment.