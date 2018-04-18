Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Expected to play Wednesday
Cabrera (lower back) is expected to play Wednesday against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera was removed early from Tuesday's game with lower back tightness, but manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed after the contest that his removal was simply precautionary. Assuming he's in the lineup, Cabrera will have an exploitable matchup against Orioles' righty Kevin Gausman.
