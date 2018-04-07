Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Expects to play Saturday
Cabrera (hip) said he expects to be in the lineup Saturday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cabrera left Thursday's game in the second inning with hip flexor tightness, but he immediately downplayed the injury after that contest, and it appears he'll be good to go moving forward, assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Cabrera was off to a good start this season, posting a .991 OPS through his first six games with a home run and five RBI.
