Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Feels healthy heading into 2018

Cabrera arrived at the Tigers' spring-training facility Sunday and said he feels healthy after focusing his offseason workouts on strengthening his core and back muscles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Injuries to the two muscle groups not only played a role in limiting Cabrera to 130 games last season, but more significantly, they hampered him greatly at the plate. While playing with two herniated discs in his back in 2017, Cabrera struggled to a .249/.329/.399 slash line in 529 plate appearances, amounting to a 228-point drop in OPS from the season prior. It's likely that some of the 34-year-old's performance dip was also a byproduct of aging, but with a modicum of better health entering the upcoming season, Cabrera seems capable of bouncing back on some level, though to what extent is difficult to predict.