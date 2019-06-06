Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Gets breather

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Cabrera has been managing a sore knee that kept him out of action Saturday and Sunday, but the Tigers cleared him to serve as their designated hitter for the first two games of the series. The 36-year-old was the star of Tuesday's 9-6 win with three hits (including a grand slam), but he went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-0 loss. The Tigers haven't indicated that Cabrera experienced a setback with his knee coming out of Wednesday's contest, so he's likely just getting a maintenance day for the series finale due to the quick turnaround between games.