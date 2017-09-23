Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes 0-for-4 Friday
Cabrera went 0-for-4 and grounded into two double plays in Friday's loss to the Twins.
Cabrera had a rough day at the plate and looked visibly frustrated after his second double-play grounder, which killed a sixth-inning rally with the team down 6-3. It's been a frustrating season overall for Cabrera, who's hitting a career-low .248. The 34-year-old could rebound in 2018 if he has better health, but he also might just be on the downswing of his career.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects three hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In Monday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with back tightness•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Connects for 16th home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves yard in return from suspension•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...