Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes 0-for-4 on Friday

Cabrera went 0-for-4 and grounded into two double plays in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Cabrera had a rough day at the plate and looked visibly frustrated after his second double-play grounder, which killed a sixth-inning rally with the team down 6-3. It's been a frustrating season overall for Cabrera, who's hitting a career-low .248. The 34-year-old could rebound in 2018 if he has better health, but he also might just be on the downswing of his career.

