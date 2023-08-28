Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 17-4 loss to the Astros.

Cabrera's three-run blast came in the eighth inning off Phil Maton to finally get the Tigers on the board. It was just his third home run of the year but the 510th home run of his career which put him into a tie at 26th on baseball's all-time list. Cabrera's now slashing .248/.318/.343 with 24 RBI, 16 runs and a 26:57 BB:K in 283 plate appearances as he's mostly been limited to facing lefties in his final MLB season.