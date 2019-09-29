Play

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep in season finale

Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Cabrera took Chicago starter Ross Detwiler deep in the first inning for his 12th home run of the season and the 477th of his storied career. The 36-year-old was lifted later in the game for a pinch hitter, which was a recurring theme down the stretch as the team managed his balky knee. Cabrera has said he won't have offseason surgery but will focus on weight loss and fitness in an attempt to take some pressure of his knee next year.

More News
Our Latest Stories