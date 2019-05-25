Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep in win

Cabrera went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over the Mets.

Cabrera's batting a robust .306 with a .381 on-base percentage, but this was just the second home run of the season for the veteran. His .387 slugging percentage would be a career worst, though Cabrera certainly seems to be seeing the ball well and could start to string together some extra-base hits. He had a .448 slugging percentage last year before getting shut down with a biceps injury.