Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep Thursday

Cabrera went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Giants.

Cabrera keeps rolling along this spring, as he now has a strong .324/.422/.622 slash line along with three home runs and 10 RBI across 37 at-bats. The 35-year-old looks like he's fully recovered from the ruptured biceps that cut his 2018 campaign short, and while it'd be unfair to expect Cabrera to return to his MVP-level production from a few years ago, he could still be a solid fantasy asset in 2019 if he stays healthy.