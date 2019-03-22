Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep Thursday
Cabrera went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Giants.
Cabrera keeps rolling along this spring, as he now has a strong .324/.422/.622 slash line along with three home runs and 10 RBI across 37 at-bats. The 35-year-old looks like he's fully recovered from the ruptured biceps that cut his 2018 campaign short, and while it'd be unfair to expect Cabrera to return to his MVP-level production from a few years ago, he could still be a solid fantasy asset in 2019 if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Blasts another home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Still getting up to speed•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Cleared ahead of spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Should be ready for spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: May begin baseball activities in December•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...