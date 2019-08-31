Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Good to go Saturday

Cabrera (biceps) is starting at DH and hitting third Saturday against the Twins.

Cabrera has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing the past three games with a biceps injury. He's hitting .274/.344/.429 with three home runs through 22 games this month and will look to pick up where he left off against lefty Martin Perez on Saturday.

