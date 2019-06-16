Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Has three-hit game

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

Cabrera continues to hit well but not rack up great counting stats. The veteran is slashing .294/.357/.394, though he has just four home runs, 17 runs scored and 29 RBI through 64 games. Cabrera seems to be settling in more as a singles hitter than a power hitter at age 36. He's also been hampered by a relatively weak lineup around him, which has limited his opportunities for runs and RBI. Cabrera still has some fantasy value, but he shouldn't be expected to produce like he did in his MVP-caliber years earlier this decade.

