Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Headed for further testing

Cabrera will undergo an MRI on his right knee Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera left Friday night's matchup against the Braves due to knee soreness, though he'll undergo further testing to uncover the extent of the issue. "I felt it at the plate the last three games," stated Cabrera. "I didn't use my legs too much. It's hard because I want to be on the field. I want to be able to hit and play defense and help the team win. We'll see how I feel tomorrow."