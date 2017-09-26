Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Headed for second opinion

Cabrera will get a second opinion on his injured back, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

An MRI on Sunday revealed Cabrera was dealing with two herniated discs in his back, but the 34-year-old wants to be certain before determining his next step. The Tigers haven't ruled out a return over the weekend, but with the team already out of playoff contention, they figure to be cautious with the veteran, who has been bothered by back issues all season.