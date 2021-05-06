Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Cabrera will receive the afternoon off on getaway day while he remains mired in an 0-for-27 slump that has dropped his batting average to .098 on the season. The 38-year-old is striking out at a career-worst 32.8 percent clip, and his Statcast-measured .150 expected batting average suggests fantasy managers shouldn't bank on a major turnaround for the veteran even if his .108 BABIP climbs from its current level.