Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Cabrera will get off for the second game of Wednesday's twin bill after going 4-for-6 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored in Game 1. Niko Goodrum will start at first base and hit cleanup in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories