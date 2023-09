Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Cabrera will head to the bench for the day game after he went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run in Saturday's 10-0 win. With Riley Greene (elbow) landing on the injured list Saturday, the Tigers are likely to deploy Kerry Carpenter in right field more frequently and open up more starts at designated hitter for Cabrera down the stretch for the final stanza of the 40-year-old's prolific career.