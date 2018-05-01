Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Held out Tuesday
Cabrera (biceps) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
This is the second consecutive game Cabrera will miss due to the biceps spasms he incurred Sunday. He is feeling improvement per Jason Beck of MLB.com, and the hope is that he'll return to action Wednesday. Niko Goodrum will replace him at first base for the evening.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Monday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Condition of biceps improving•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits early with biceps injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in five•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in run•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...