Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Held out Tuesday

Cabrera (biceps) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

This is the second consecutive game Cabrera will miss due to the biceps spasms he incurred Sunday. He is feeling improvement per Jason Beck of MLB.com, and the hope is that he'll return to action Wednesday. Niko Goodrum will replace him at first base for the evening.

