Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits fifth homer

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a homer and a pair of runs in Thursday's victory over the White Sox.

The homer, just Cabrera's fifth of the season, was a solo shot off Juan Minaya in the seventh inning. He'd previously doubled and scored in the sixth. The 36-year-old still has an impressive .303 batting average, but he's shows clear signs of age in the power department.

