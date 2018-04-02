Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first home run of season
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader,
The veteran slugger is off to a good start, with five hits in his first 14 at-bats of the season. Four of the hits have been for extra bases, including his first home run of the season in Sunday's nightcap. Reportedly healthy to begin the year after an injury-marred 2017, Cabrera could be poised for a bounceback effort, though the 34-year-old is unlikely to get back to the form that made him a regular MVP candidate earlier in his career.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two on Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches third spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Opening year hitting third in lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Racking up hits this spring•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Feels healthy heading into 2018•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...