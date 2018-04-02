Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first home run of season

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader,

The veteran slugger is off to a good start, with five hits in his first 14 at-bats of the season. Four of the hits have been for extra bases, including his first home run of the season in Sunday's nightcap. Reportedly healthy to begin the year after an injury-marred 2017, Cabrera could be poised for a bounceback effort, though the 34-year-old is unlikely to get back to the form that made him a regular MVP candidate earlier in his career.